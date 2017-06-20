WASHINGTON – As the issues and the weather heat up here in Washington, D.C., Montana’s new congressman will jump from the political frying pan into the fire Wednesday, when he’s sworn into office on the U.S. House floor.

Republican Greg Gianforte officially becomes the state’s new and only member of the U.S. House Wednesday afternoon, four weeks after he won a May 25 special election.

The Bozeman businessman and software entrepreneur will take the seat held previously by Republican Ryan Zinke, who resigned March 1 to become U.S. Interior secretary under President Donald Trump.

His swearing-in comes just nine days after Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, for punching a reporter on the eve of the election, in Bozeman.

On June 12, Justice of the Peace Rick West gave Gianforte a six-month deferred sentence, fined him $300 and ordered the new congressman to perform 40 hours of community service and take 20 hours of anger-management class.

Gianforte’s assault of Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs garnered a surge of intense, national attention in a race that was already under the spotlight as the most expensive U.S. House race in Montana history.

The candidates’ campaigns and outside groups spent nearly $20 million on the contest, more than double the previous record.

Gianforte defeated Democrat Rob Quist by a 50 percent to 44 percent margin. Libertarian Mark Wicks had 6 percent.

The heat won’t dissipate much for the new congressman, who will be thrust immediately into some of the biggest issues facing the nation.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said Tuesday he’s determined to tackle broad tax reform this year, and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act – “Obamacare” – also remains front-and-center, as Senate Republicans continue to try to craft their version of the bill under growing criticism for the secrecy of the process.

Gianforte will start his day in Washington Wednesday at a “Montana coffee,” a traditional weekly meeting of the Montana delegation and anyone who’s in Washington that day from Montana, who want to meet their representatives and senators.

U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines are expected to attend the coffee, and Daines is expected to attend Gianforte’s swearing-in later that afternoon on the U.S. House floor.

Gianforte also is expected to talk to reporters after the swearing-in.