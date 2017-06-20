BRUSSELS (NBC) – Reports of explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station Tuesday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of a main square.

Belgium media quoted a fire services spokesman that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city’s central station.

The Belgian Capital’s Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the nearby station.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport in March of 2016.