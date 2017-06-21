HELENA – Residents in the north valley are divided about proposed roundabouts on the Lincoln Road corridor between North Montana Avenue and I-15.

A petition is going around at Bob’s Valley Market to stop the project.

So far, the petition has garnered over 100 signatures.

MTN spoke with residents in the area earlier this month, many of whom remain divided about the subject.

“It’s getting more and more congested in the north hills as everyone knows. The thing is, if it saves lives – that’s the most important thing. These roads have needed improvements for a long time and I think it’s a great idea,” Bill Cohn, a resident in the area, said.

Others are more comfortable with different safety measures like a traffic light.

“It is congested, but I prefer the flashing light as opposed to a roundabout that’s being considered. Personally, I think the flashing lights are just safer than the roundabouts but that’s my own opinion,” Kim Hayes, another resident, said.

Proposed work includes constructing concrete roundabouts with paved approaches, installing dual southbound on-ramps to I-15, installing curb and gutter, sidewalk and lighting, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, signage and guardrail. The purpose of the project is to improve safety and operations for the Lincoln Road corridor between North Montana Avenue and I-15. Construction is tentatively planned for 2021 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.

The Montana Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Thursday night where you can voice your thoughts on the matter.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m. at the Jim Darcy Elementary school cafeteria. Project team members will be available during the open house and after the presentation to discuss the proposed improvements.