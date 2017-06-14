GREAT FALLS (MTN) – Tara Beam has been in Great Falls since she was five years old.

She said it’s been exciting to see how much the city has changed over the years.

“My husband always wanted to own a restaurant. And with me working in the ER I had seen that you never known when your last day might be,” Beam said.

Two years ago, the couple decided to take a leap and open Roadhouse Diner.

Story continues below



“From the time in the early infancy that we opened from where we are at now is incredible,” Beam said.

Beam said that they like to use as many local ingredients they possibly can in the diner.

“Our goal is to use as much Montana as we can. We make a lot of our own sauces here in house. We grind our meat fresh every day,” Beam said.

Beam and her husband have made a lot of improvements over the last two years but this year they are adding a hand crafted bun from Great Harvest to the menu.

Ryan Connell, the owner of Great Harvest said teaming up with Roadhouse Diner to make an exclusive bun was an easy decision.

“We have made specialty buns for them for there short run burgers. When they came up to us looking for a long term solution we jumped on board,” Connell said.

“It’s great cause our customer come in after eating down there and they talk about how great the buns were or how great there product is. People are just excited,” Connell said.

When Connell and his wife had the chance to buy the Great Harvest downtown they jumped at it.

“Originally we did a little bit of a heavier bun and than Tara asked us if we could lighten it up. We rewrote the recipe and did a bunch of test bakes. This is just a much lighter airy bun,” Connell said.

Great Harvest will be baking 1,400 buns for the Roadhouse Diner each week.

“It’s important to have a really great partnership with other businesses in Great Falls,” Beam said.

Both companies are looking to expand more in the future.