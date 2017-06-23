HELENA – Residents sounded off Thursday night about their concerns for the proposed pair of roundabouts in the Helena valley.

The Montana Department of Transportation hosted an open house at Jim Darcy Elementary to go over the planned construction and answer questions.

Traffic engineers said roundabouts reduce fatalities at intersections by 90 percent as well as help keep traffic moving, albeit at a slower pace.

Residents largely expressed doubt about claims that the roundabout will reduce their commute times.

Others questioned why a roundabout was chosen instead of more traditional means, like a traffic light.

MDT said nine other alternative were considered before deciding on the roundabouts, including a traffic light.

Steve Bartmess, owner at Bob’s Valley Market, is concerned about what the roundabout will do to his business.

His store is at the intersection of North Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road, adjacent to where MDT wants to put a roundabout.

“Unfortunately I don’t get a paycheck every two weeks unless I earn money. It looks bad as it suffocates the whole southwest corner of my property. We’re going to have to work with the Department of Transportation and Peccia and Associates and figure something out,” Bartmess said.

Bartmess has started a petition to stop the roundabout which has garnered over 1,000 signatures.

The project is still very early in the planning stages.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2021.