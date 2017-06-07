HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation will invest millions into parts of the north valley to improve traffic flow.

An intersection on Lincoln Road as well as the I-15 interchange will be augmented with roundabouts.

Engineers said it will improve the safety and function of the roads.

“The main focus on the project is to increase capacity. There’s a little bit of a safety component at the I-15 intersection with the on and off ramps, but mainly it’s to improve capacity,” Steve Prinzing, Preconstruction Engineer at MDT, said.

When completed, one of the installations will stretch nearly a mile long.

The roundabouts force drivers to slow down which helps with traffic safety, but they also keep traffic moving which helps with traffic congestion.”

For some residents, like Bill Cohn, the improvements are a welcome change.

“It’s getting more and more congested in the north hills as everyone knows. The thing is, if it saves lives – that’s the most important thing. These roads have needed improvements for a long time and I think it’s a great idea,” Cohn said.

Cohn said he’s seen crashes on Lincoln Road and thinks the roundabouts may help.

Others like Kim Hayes remain unconvinced.

“It is congested, but I prefer the flashing light as opposed to a roundabout that’s being considered. Personally, I think the flashing lights are just safer than the roundabouts but that’s my own opinion,” Hayes said.

Residents also said they aren’t excited about the $6 to 9 million price tag for the improvements.

Some of that money does goes towards new sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well as a new two-lane freeway entrance to I-15.

Fortunately for residents, they will have plenty of time to think about it.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2021.

MDT wants to hear comments from the public on the project.

An open house is scheduled for Thursday June 22 at the Jim Darcy School cafeteria (990 Lincoln Road West) and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m.

Project team members will be available during the open house and after the presentation to discuss the proposed improvements.