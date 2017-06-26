HELENA – This summer 20-year-old Kyle Lang is running across America to raise money for nonprofits.

The Wisconsin native is running from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.

Lang averages about 40 miles a day.

As a runner his whole life, Lang pushed himself to be the “best runner (he) could be”. He ran his first half marathon the summer before his junior year and decided that wasn’t long enough.

Over the next few years he stepped up his miles raising money for causes. He then got the idea for his transcontinental run.

He said on his website, “This journey is a way to enjoy the United States at a leisurely pace, take some cool photos and videos, and meet new people. But it is also a way to use my love of running for good– for the betterment of others.”

The motivation behind the run is to give back to three communities that have had a big impact on him. He’s raising money for three nonprofits: Special Olympics New Jersey, Every Hand Joined in Minnesota and Great Rivers United Way in Wisconsin.

On Sunday Lang finished day 21 in Helena, just barely 25 percent of the mission, 755 miles in.

“I’m encouraging people to if they have any mile intention, anything they want me to pray for while I’m running, if they have anyone dealing with cancer, struggling with loneliness, stress in life, and whatever it is,” lang said. “People are submitting their mile intentions; I am able to reflect upon those and pray for them while I run. I am able to dedicate a mile to a different intention, which makes the running about more than just myself and keeps me going when the miles get difficult.”

