HELENA – A Princeton University student is running through Helena as part of a 3,000 mile journey for a cause that will take him across the country.

Kyle Lang, class of 2019, is running almost 3,000 miles across the U.S. He started in June and will run through august.

The journey began in Washington and will conclude in New York. He will cover between 40 and 45 miles a day.

Lane is expected to come through Helena on June 22.

“Running has been a passion of mine that has continued to develop throughout my whole life; I ran my first 1/3-mile “race” when I was two years old, joined cross country in sixth grade, and completed my first marathon at age 16,” Lane said on his Facebook page. “Now my goal is to use this love of running to help others.”

The run is part a goal of his to raise money for three nonprofits from communities he’s been involved in.

Those nonprofits include Great Rivers United Way in Wisconsin, Every Hand Joined in Minnesota, and Special Olympics New Jersey.

The mission of the nonprofits is to foster and develop community wellness— from hunger prevention, to health and nutrition education, to kindergarten and college readiness, to supporting those with intellectual disabilities.

Follow Lane’s journey on his Facebook page here or his website here.