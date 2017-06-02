HELENA – When school lets out next week, some children who rely on free and reduced price school lunches will wonder where they’re going to get their next meal.

It’s a question Helena Public Schools can answer.

Beginning June 12, the district will offer free meals every weekday at 11 locations around the city.

Every meal includes an entree, milk, vegetables and fruit.

Meals are free to anyone 18 and under.

Robert Worthy, Food Service Director at Helena Public Schools, oversees the summer meals and wants to see a large turnout.

“The more people, the better. If you don’t qualify for free and reduced [lunch] it doesn’t matter. Anybody,” Worthy said. “You can even have relatives from out of town, cousins or whatever. They can eat at the program. Anybody can eat 18 years and younger.”

Over 1,000 children are expected to receive a meal through the program every weekday.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The following locations will serve free meals from June 12 to August 11.

Memorial Park 11:00-12:30

Barney Park 11:00-12:00

Skelton Park 11:30-12:10

Leisure Village 12:35-1:20

Cherry Hill Park 12:20-1:00

Lincoln Park 11:45-12:15

North Gate Park 10:30-11:15

Public Library 10:45-11:30

*There will be no meal services from July 3 to July 5.