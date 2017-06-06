Happy Tuesday!

It’s that season, when schools all across the state are finishing up their years. It’s also that time of year when Montana starts to see the 90s pop up in parts of the state. High pressure will dominate our weather for the next few days, and the entire West will experience a major warmup. Tonight will be mainly clear with moonlit skies and lows in the 40s to around 50. Wednesday will be a warm day, as temperatures reach the 70s and 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop in the mountains near Butte, Bozeman, and Helena in the afternoon, and will drift down over the lower elevations. So keep an eye to the sky for afternoon and evening thunderstorms if you’re out an about in southwest Montana. Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Thunderstorms will develop over the western mountains and move down off the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front later in the day. Southwest winds will increase to 20mph in some areas. Friday, a cold front will start moving through the state with more widespread thunderstorms The combination of the heat and the strength of the cold front could trigger severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind. Behind the front, temperatures will only be in the 60s and 70s, areas ahead of the front will be in the 80s and 90s. There will be a town or two in eastern Montana that hits 100! Stronger west winds will pick up through the day. Saturday, much cooler and cloudier weather will move into western Montana. Central and eastern areas will be cooler, but still have some sunshine. Showers will move through the western half of the state, with highs there only in the 50s and 60s. Eastern Montana will still reach the 60s and 70s. West winds could gust up to 30mph in some areas. Runners for the Governor’s Cup in Helena should be prepared for cool temperatures in the 50s with wind between 10-20mph, as well as some showers. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler than average. Showers will be more likely in western Montana, but central and eastern areas could have a stray shower or storm. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s. Mountains above 7000′ could have some wet snow at times, especially near the Continental Divide. The same type of showery, cool, breezy weather will continue into Monday.

Drought update: While eastern Montana is slightly “dry”, there are no areas of drought in Montana.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist