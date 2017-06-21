BOB MARSHALL WILDERNESS – Search efforts continue for a 21-year-old Pennsyvania man who was reported missing in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday.

Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten said that searchers are looking for Eric Hellmuth, of Bensalem, Penn., in a remote section of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Van Setten said a backcountry outfitter reported that Hellmuth walked away from camp in the Sun River drainage at about 2 p.m. Monday and had not been seen since. Authorities were called at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

He was participating in an outing with Wilderness Outfitters of Missoula; he is a student in guide training, according to the sheriff.

He said Hellmuth has some outdoor experience but not much mountain experience.

The search is concentrated near the river confluence with Cabin Creek, about 30 miles northwest of Augusta.

About 15 searchers are involved from Teton County Search and Rescue, the Forest Service and outfitters.

The Sheriff’s Office says helicopters from Two Bear Air and Malmstrom Air Force Base utilized night vision and flare technology in their overnight search.

Sheriff Van Setten said ground and helicopter crews continued to search for the man in the east-central corner of the wilderness area.

He said overnight air search efforts on Wednesday will depend heavily on developing weather conditions.

We will update you when we get more information.