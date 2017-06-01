KALISPELL – Lake County emergency crews are continuing the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell several feet into the Flathead River on Wednesday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the man slipped and fell 12 feet into the river while hiking in a restricted and unsafe area with two others at the Se¿lis¿ Ksanka Ql¿ispe¿ (SKQ) Dam

The incident prompted a search along a 30 mile stretch of the river.

Sheriff Bell said the man reportedly slipped off a rock and fell. His two friends attempted to keep track of him on foot.

“And they watched him go down, come up, go down, come up and then went around a corner and they tried to follow him around the corner, but because it was kind of a cliff, they had to stop,” said Sheriff Bell.

After stopping, the two were forced to climb the steep climb back up the hill to regain cell phone service.

Once at the top, they called emergency responders.

Sheriff Bell estimated roughly 20 minutes had passed between the time of the incident and the call was made.

Lake County Search and Rescue is leading the search with aid from Tribal Law Enforcement, Two Bear Air, Polson Rural Fire District, Finley Point and others — including a river rafting company and Energy Keepers Incorporated .

EKI lowered the river level as much as they could for as long as they could to aid search efforts. Bell said more than 40 people spent hours scouring the Flathead River. He said the chief concern is how fast, how high and how cold the Flathead River is at this time.

“People need to really be cautious at this point. When you pass the do not pass, it is very dangerous,” said the Lake County Sheriff. “The spillways are putting up all this mist, makes the rocks slick, it makes the dirt slick, so it is really dangerous to leave the posted areas. You need to stay where you’re supposed to be.”

MTN’s Eric Clements