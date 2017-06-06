BOZEMAN – Searchers continue to look for the 42-year-old hiker missing near Earthquake Lake in the Beaver Creek area.

According to Capt. Jason Jarrett, SAR commander with Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the man was an experienced hiker who knew the terrain and spent time in the area previously. Due to the hiker’s knowledge of the area, searchers think he’s not just turned around but could be injured.

Jarrett said the man texted his wife, telling her where he was going and said he’d be back by 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jarrett said a hasty search was organized Sunday, looking at likely trials and area, but the search is now becoming more detailed.

Tuesday there were still 24 searchers along with dog teams and a helicopter searching the Beaver Creek area.

The creek is reportedly running very strong with high water and the hiker is thought to have crossed the creek. Tracks and a clothing item were located near the water.

The search is being conducted in “thick, tough” terrain, in bear country, without trails. It is unknown if the hiker had bear spray with him.

Searchers are using cell phone location information, thousands of case files and data from hikers to aid in the search, which is in an area smaller than normal.

MTN’s Lena Blietz