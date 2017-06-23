A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake.

According to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a 68-year-old man from Burbank is thought to be the missing man.

At approximately 5 p.m.the sheriff’s office was investigating a report of a vehicle parked in the day use area on the Madison Arm Road. They found a campsite which appeared to be in use but were unable to locate anyone.

After a short time, searchers located an empty pontoon fishing boat beached on the north side of Madison Arm. Clothing also was located which appeared to belong to the man.

Due to the suspicious and unknown circumstances surrounding the incident, air and marine resources are currently being employed in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.