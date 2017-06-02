BOISE, IDAHO – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary Ryan K. Zinke joined forces in Boise on Friday to focus on the upcoming wildfire season.

The two signed a memorandum to wildland fire leadership highlighting the importance of inter-departmental collaboration.

They met at the National Incident Fire Command Center for a tour and briefing on the upcoming wildfire season.

The memorandum highlighted working together to protect communities and manage public lands as well as anticipating “another challenging year”.

Some of the excerpts from the memorandum said, “The Departments of the Interior and Agriculture will improve the way that both Agencies manage wildfires by ensuring that all of our firefighting assets are utilized in the most efficient way possible. It is critical that firefighters have the right tools, resources, and flexibility to allow them to do their jobs safely and effectively. “

They two said they look forward to working with the agencies and state and local leaderships to improve the operational efficiency while taking advantage of the firefighting infrastructure and assets that are currently in place.

The two said they will also to integrate science and technology into the firefighting and to capitalize on other advancements to better inform and support firefighting capabilities.

“Our success will be defined by how well we meet our obligations and how efficiently we use our resources and the management tools available to us. By keeping our employees and the public safe from harm or loss, by effectively suppressing unwanted fire, and by doing everything we can to improve the health of our landscapes, we will be successful,” the memorandum also said.

To read the full memorandum click here.