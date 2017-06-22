Recent results from GoodCall, a data-driven company based in North Carolina, shows Great Falls made the list when it comes to the best cities for first responders.

One theme of the report showed that most of the cities had populations of less than 100,000 people.

Great Falls placed 42nd out of 835 cities in the report.

Several other Montana cities also made the list – Kalispell ranked 66th and Helena ranked 97th.

The report included several metrics, including pay for first responders, cost of living, the number of jobs available, crime rate, unemployment and factors that indicated nice places to live, such as amenities and educational attainment.

Great Falls Emergency Services General Manager Justin Grohs credited the recognition to a number of factors like the city’s community presence and the future of Great Falls.

“Crime rates are low, we have really good schools here, the cost of living is relatively low, generally wages are fairly competitive with the rest of the country, and Great Falls has a lot going for it,” said Grohs.