Good Thursday Evening,

Severe thunderstorms have rocked parts of Lewis & Clark and Cascade Counties with large hail, powerful wind, torrential rain, and hundreds of lightning strikes. Storms will continue tonight throughout western and central Montana. Very heavy rain will move off the Rocky Mountain Front, some minor flooding and/or water running over roads are possible. Showers and storms will slowly diminish after midnight. Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 70s to around 80. Skies will be mostly sunny, but strong wind will howl across the state. Gusts could top 40mph, so fire danger will be elevated with the wind and lower humidity. Saturday will be a beautiful late spring day for the entire state, with sunny skies and highs between 80-85. The mountains will warm into the 60s. Sunday will start out sunny, but big thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening for the western and central parts of the state. Highs will warm through the 80s to near 90. Monday will be cooler and windy, with areas of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will cool back into the 60s and 70s.

Be safe tonight with the thunderstorms.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist