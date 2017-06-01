A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Lewis & Clark County until 4:56 p.m. This storm has incredible, deadly lightning, along with hail the size of quarters, and winds of 60mph+. Most of this storm is northwest of Helena, and it moving northeast at 35mph. Silver City, Wolf Creek, Sieben Flats, Canyon Creek, and the north Helena Valley will be hit by this storm. Seek shelter if you are in the vicinity of this thunderstorm.

Tune into KTVH at 5 and 6pm for the latest on this active weather day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Meteorologist