Strong thunderstorms have developed south of the Helena area, and will continue this evening. Some of these storms have produced hail and extremely heavy rain. Look for these storms to carry on in this area until dark, which is around 10:30-11:00pm. Thursday, northwest Montana is under an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms. In fact, this area has the highest risk of severe thunderstorms in the entire country. Large hail and wind 70mph+ are possible with thunderstorms in the area shaded in orange. The yellow area, which is more than half of the state, has a slight risk of severe storms. Buckle up, because Thursday will be a wild weather day. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s in central and eastern Montana, with 70s west of the Continental Divide. Friday will be cooler and breezy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s for western and central areas, but 80s in far eastern Montana. What thunderstorms develop should not be near the intensity of Thursday’s storms. Saturday is the Governor’s Cup, and some light showers could continue into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will start out in the 40s and low 50s for most of the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy across the state, but showers will dry up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s, but only in the 30s and 40s in the mountains. There may be a little more sunshine through the afternoon and evening. Sunday will start out dry, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s, however rain will increase in western Montana late in the day. Monday and Tuesday, moderate to heavy rain is possible as a big storm slowly moves through the state. The rain will chill temperatures down in the 50s, with 30s and 40s in the mountains. Significant snow is possible above 8000′. The storm could produce flooding rains for parts of the state. I will be following this developing storm very closely.

