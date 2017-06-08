Thunderstorms are beginning to fire south of Missoula, on the Rocky Mountain Front, and near the Highwood Mountains. Much of north central Montana is in an area of elevated risk for severe thunderstorms. Severe storms will contain large hail the size of a quarter or greater, and damaging winds over 60mph. Deadly lightning and blinding rain will also accompany the storms. The atmosphere over the state has moderate wind shear as well as high convective available potential energy: two ingredients for super cell thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will continue to develop into this evening, with the strongest storms around Great Falls up to the Hi-Line. Thunderstorms will continue into the night. Please use caution. Seek shelter if a storm is approaching. Stay away from windows if the storm is hitting your home.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist