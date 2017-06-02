Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has released the name of the Nebraska man who fell at the SKQ Dam near Polson earlier this week .

Sheriff Bell said Richard Mitchell, 23, of Minatare, Neb. was with two other Nebraska residents when they crossed guard rails and passed warning signs at the scenic overlook and worked their way down the cliff face to the east side of the scenic lookout. That is when Mitchell ended up in the water.

The Search for Mitchell is ongoing and Lake County Search and Rescue has brought in a specialized dog team to assist in finding him. Sheriff Bell said the steep, cliff-like terrain is made slippery by the high, swift waters of the Flathead River.

Officers from Lake County and Tribal Fish and Game are still searching 30 miles of the Flathead River for signs of Mitchell. Two Bear Air helicopter has also assisted in the search effort.

The two people who were hiking with the victim tried to keep track of him after the incident, but could not keep up with the fast flowing water. Sheriff Bell said they called emergency responders about 20 minutes after the fall.

MTN’s Eric Clements