HELENA – With the 4th of July soon approaching, the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office would like residents to stay safe this Independence Day.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said that there are an extremely high number of calls during the 4th of July due to fires and emergency medical needs.

Fireworks are explosives and should be treated with the same respect to prevent harm.

Be aware of any fire hazards when lighting them off and keep a water hose ready just in case.

Dutton asked residents to also be courteous to neighbors as well.

Dogs and other pets have much more sensitive hearing than humans and may run away from the loud noises so Dutton says to be aware of that.

Dutton added that this time of year can also be hard on veterans.

“Think of other’s when you’re celebrating freedom,” said Dutton, “Freedom doesn’t come free. It’s paid at a price. Those people who went and sacrificed for you might be having trouble with it. So think about the area you’re lighting in. “

Fireworks will go on sale this Saturday and can only be set off outside city limits.

Helena City Code prohibits the setting off of fireworks in town and anyone caught in violation can be cited for a misdemeanor, fined for up to $500, and face up to six months in city jail.