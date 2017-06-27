A pursuit that started in the Billings Heights eventually came to an end after a deputy was injured, shots were fired, and a black Yukon SUV flipped over onto it’s top in South Billings early Tuesday morning.

Yellowstone County Sheriff, Mike Linder said the incident started as a traffic stop and a suspected DUI in the Billings Heights just before midnight.

Linder said the suspect in a black SUV turned into a cul-de-sac in the area of Babcock Boulevard and Babcock Circle.

The Sheriff said, deputies got out of their vehicles because they believed the suspects were going to try to run.

That’s when the driver of the Yukon drove up on the grass and drove at one of the deputies – striking him.

Linder said, the deputy fired his weapon at the SUV.

The suspect vehicle took off again, and that’s when the pursuit began.

The male suspect driving the Yukon, led county and city authorities from the Heights to South Billings at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff Linder said, as the Yukon turned from Bruce Avenue onto Hallowell Lane, the driver lost control of the vehicle, it flipped and slammed into the Montana Hardwood Floor Company at 210 Hallowell Lane.

Billings Police Sergeant Pat Curry says one man and three women were pulled from the SUV.

Curry said all four were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Linder said the Deputy was also taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The City and County are conducting a joint investigation, with the BPD taking the lead.

MTN’s Jeanelle Slade