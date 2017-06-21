he earth continues to move under West Yellowstone. The region has recently been swarmed by several small earthquakes after experiencing a large one last week.

“Since the magnitude 4.5 earthquake last Thursday afternoon, there have been hundreds and hundreds of small earthquakes, a handful of magnitude threes, but just an extreme number of small earthquakes,” said Mike Stickney, the head of earthquake studies at Montana Tech.

This earthquake swarm began June 12 on the Western edge of Yellowstone Park and there have been more than 460 quakes since Monday. However, swarms are not unusual for the park.

“There are active periods and quieter periods. We appear to be coming out of one of the quieter periods and we’ll see what the future holds,” Stickney said.

Story continues below



YNP is prone to swarms because it’s a volcanic region with magma under its surface.

“As these fluids move through these fractures they essentially lubricate small portions of faults that then slip and produce earthquakes,” Stickney said.

No reason to hide under your desk, Stickney said. Earthquake swarms very common in the Yellowstone area and if people take the proper precautions they’re going to be safe.

“This is a reminder that we live in earthquake country and they’re just part of what happens here in Western Montana,” he said.

Experts will continue to monitor the swarm. There is no way to tell when the swarm of earthquakes will end.

MTN’s John Emeigh