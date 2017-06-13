Happy Tuesday!

A FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of northwest and southwest Montana through tonight. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Granite and Ravalli Counties until 10pm tonight. Very heavy rain has been falling for parts of the state since Monday. Rainfall totals have exceeded 3″ in some areas. The worst hit area in the state is near Philipsburg to the Bitterroot Valley. Emergency services are asking people to not travel in that area. Widespread rain totals exceeding 1″ have been reported. Rain and thunderstorms will continue for western and central Montana tonight. Additional rainfall could exceed 1″, so flooding is still possible. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday, rain will be moving out of the area in the morning. The Hi-line from Havre to Glasgow will have rain and thunderstorms into the evening, but the rest of the state will have sun and wind, with temperatures in the 60s to around 70. Wind gusts could exceed 40mph. Rivers, streams, creeks, and canals will still be running high, and may still be rising in some areas. Thursday will be drier day for most of the state. Some high clouds will increase, with a few isolated thunderstorms over and near the southwestern mountains. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for most of the state. Friday, another cold front will move through the state with scattered showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Some showers and a few thunderstorms will dot the landscape on Saturday, but sun will also mix in at times. Saturday’s winds will be pesky, gusting up to around 30mph. Sunday will be a much nicer day, with highs in the 70s to around 80 under sunny skies. Early next week, temperatures will warm into the 80s and maybe even the 90s, as the first day of summer is Wednesday.

Be safe with the rain and the cold, fast running water.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist