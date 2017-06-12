St. Peter’s Hospital announced on Monday the appointment of Wade Johnson as the next CEO, effective July 31

Johnson will succeed interim CEO Fred Olson, who has served since June 1, 2016.

In a press release , the hospital said that Johnson brings a proven track record of increasing patient, physician and employee satisfaction within health care organizations.

“I am excited to join St. Peter’s, and my family and I look forward to becoming a part of the Helena community,” said Johnson. “I feel a strong obligation to champion efforts that will build organizational pride among our medical staff and employees, and I believe this will ultimately translate into an elevated level of service to the community.”

Johnson earned his Master of Business Administration from Gonzaga University, Master of Science in Medical Science from the University of North Texas Health Science Center, and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Eastern Washington University.

He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Johnson currently serves as the CEO of Valor Health in Emmett, Idaho, where he oversees a critical access hospital, multi-specialty medical group, and several ambulatory clinics that provide specialty and primary care throughout the community.

Prior to Valor Health, Johnson served as President and CEO for Pen Bay Healthcare in Rockport, Maine and Weiser Memorial Hospital in Weiser, Idaho.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wade as the new CEO of St. Peter’s – our staff and physicians really responded to his leadership, passion and energy,” said Board Chair Mark Taylor. “We’re so thankful to Dr. Olson for stepping in during this transition period, and he’s done a tremendous job building a foundational strategy and management team that will carry St. Peter’s forward. With Wade at the helm, I’m confident we’ll provide high quality care and improve the health and well-being of our community.”