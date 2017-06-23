HELENA – On Thursday the Last Chance Stampede Parade announced this year’s Grand Marshals.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and and Helena Police Department take on the job.

There will be a variety of entries in the parade, some returning and some new.

Categories include entertainment, cheer clubs, auto clubs and animals.

Karen English, organizer for the Last Chance Stampede Parade, said choosing the Grand Marshal is a great reminder of all the great people in this community, and the good they do to give back.

English said it’s an honor that Last Chance Stampede has the opportunity to recognize people in the community that are deserving.

Last Chance Stampede organizers said this town, this county, and community, appreciate everything the officers do.

“We are very excited, we have a lot of fun picking the Grand Marshals in the past and we wanted to show a public recognition of everything that they do and also provide an opportunity for the public to come out and give them thanks as well,” said Karen English, Organizer for the Last Chance Stampede Parade.

“It is nice that people whom we serve would want to do that, it’s different and not something we are used to, so that’s why it’s a great honor,” said Sheriff Leo Dutton.

The Last Chance Stampede Parade will be Saturday July 29, at noon in downtown Helena.

There are still opportunities to enter the parade and volunteer; click here for more details.

Lewis and Clark County Fairground office 457-8516