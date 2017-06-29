HELENA – Hundreds grabbed their blankets and lawn chairs Thursday for the first of many concerts held outdoors in Memorial Park.

Thursday’s performance by the State Capital Band kicked off the 115th season of concerts. The performances include classical wind ensemble pieces, Broadway and movie themes and marches.

The State Capital Band is one of the longest continually performing bands in the country. It includes around 50 to 60 local musicians.

The free concerts are offered each Thursday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. between now and the beginning of August.

Teresa Allison attended the concerts with her dog all throughout the summer last year and is back again this year.

“Her and I came every concert. We didn’t miss one,” Allison said. “We lay out on a blanket. Everyone should come! It’s Thursday night, it’s free – it’s a wonderful opportunity to get some culture.”

After each performance, the audience votes on their favorite pieces. Those chosen as favorites will be performed during the final concert on Aug. 3.

Registration is not necessary, and people are encouraged to bring their picnics, blankets, lawns chairs and children to the event.