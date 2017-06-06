HELENA – Fighting drug use in the state is not an easy task; something Montana Attorney General Tim Fox will be the first person to admit.

As part of Aid Montana, an initiative that was launched in April by the Montana Department of Justice to address the substance abuse problem, four listening sessions will be held across the state in hopes of gathering ideas.

Montana’s Healthcare Foundation is teaming up with the DOJ as well as the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Department of Corrections and Governor Steve Bullock’s Office to hold these open forums in Butte, Kalispell, Billings and Havre throughout the summer.

These listening sessions will provide the opportunity for anyone to voice their opinions and ideas about the best way to improve outcomes for Montanans struggling with addiction.

Attorney General Fox said, “We expect that there will be professionals from every walk of life, but there will also be people whose families have been impacted, perhaps there will be people who have substance abuse problems, or who have had substance abuse problems.

“We don’t exclude anyone from this discussion or dialogue; we want to hear from everybody.

There’s no wrong question, there’s no wrong thing to say, the more information the better.”

In fact, Fox explained the people who have been through some sort of substance abuse might be able to provide expert insight.

“Many times we can learn about the roadblocks towards becoming healthy from the people who have actually tried to navigate the system.”

Addressing substance abuse in the state is not new to lawmakers of Montana, but Fox believes having multiple agencies working together will provide a new way to look at a familiar problem.

“In the past, there have been very well intentioned people who have come up with new legislation, new programs and perhaps spending money on certain services. But until we all come together and talk about these issues in a comprehensive way, collaborating together, I think we’ll always risk missing something or actually not achieving the ultimate goal of trying to stop this epidemic in its tracks,” said AG Tim Fox.

These open forums could be a new beginning looking at the way Montana faces this issue.

“First of all, we have to understand that what we’re doing is not enough, it’s not working. There are a lot of facets of the substance abuse problem that we don’t understand,” he explained.

Once the sessions are complete, a fall summit will be held in Helena and allow stakeholders discuss approaches for moving forward with a better understanding of what types of programs will work.

Then Fox said, “Use all that information, ultimately, to help map a plan for the 2019 Legislature to address this issue in a more comprehensive way.”

The listening sessions include:

Butte – Friday, June 9 th 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Avenue.

– Friday, June 9 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Avenue. Kalispell – Thursday, June 22 nd 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 US Highway 93 South.

– Thursday, June 22 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 US Highway 93 South. Billings – Thursday, July 20 th 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Doubletree by Hilton, 27 North 27 th Street.

– Thursday, July 20 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Doubletree by Hilton, 27 North 27 Street. Havre – Friday, July 21st 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Havre Inn and Suites, 1425 US Highway 2 NW.

There will be 30-minutes for public comment at the end of each listening session.

Anyone unable to attend a listening session can submit ideas and comments on the Aid Montana Facebook Page, or on the DOJ website, here.