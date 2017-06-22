HELENA – Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on.

The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to remind people its “Hay Hotline” is still available.

The service connects hay sellers together with buyers through an online website.

The tool allows you to search for hay or pasture listings as well as narrow your search by type of hay and location.

Story continues below



“It’s more of a craigslist for hay where we can connect folks who are looking to buy hay or looking for pasture with folks who are looking to sell it. Particularly for folks in eastern Montana right now, when things get dry, it’s harder to have feed and that’s really what it comes down to,” Andy Fjeseth, Communications Director at the Montana Department of Agriculture, said.

To access the online hay hotline, click here.