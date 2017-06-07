HELENA – State government’s fiscal year-end revenue picture isn’t getting any better, according to a new report, making widespread state budget cuts more likely starting this summer.

In a report Tuesday, the Legislature’s fiscal analysts said general tax revenue for fiscal 2017 could be $62 million below the amount budgeted for the next two years – which is also well below revenue “triggers” requiring various budget cuts.

If the revenue picture doesn’t change by June 30, which is the end of the fiscal year, Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration will have to enact the maximum level of cuts outlined in a budget law passed by the 2017 Legislature.

The governor’s office confirmed on Monday it has directed state agencies to prepare for “Level 4” budget cuts, which is the severest amount of cuts in the law. If Level 4 cuts are required, cuts from Level 2 and Level 3 also would occur.

Level 2, 3 and 4 cuts include:

• About $4 million for mental-health case management services.

• $7 million in payments to providers of Medicaid services for the poor.

• Ending the private contract, held by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, to manage Montana’s expanded Medicaid coverage of 77,000 low-income adults.

• Steep cuts to the budgets of the State Library and Montana Historical Society.

• Reducing some state payments to public schools.

• State funding for a 1 percent raise for state employees.

• A 0.5 percent across-the-board cut in general funds for nearly all state agencies.

• $1 million for vocational education.

• $250,000 for the Native Language Preservation program.

The cuts would be in the two-year budgets for the affected programs, starting in July and carrying into the following year.

The budget “trigger” law says Level 2, 3 and 4 cuts will occur if state tax revenue for fiscal 2017 is less than $2.18 billion.

Tuesday’s report said, based on historical averages and recent data, that the likely revenue for 2017 will be about $2.15 billion, or about $30 million short of the amount needed to forestall Level 4 cuts.

Year-end revenue would have to reach $2.192 billion to avoid Level 3 cuts, and $2.204 billion to avoid Level 2 cuts.

Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte, told MTN News Tuesday that it’s unfortunate cuts will likely have to be made, but that majority Republicans at the Legislature resisted any general tax increases that could have avoided the cuts.

“We missed our opportunities during the session to generate additional revenues so we wouldn’t have to make those cuts,” he said. “And, as a consequence to that, I think we’re going to see some cuts that are going be tough to take.”