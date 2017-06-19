HELENA – State officials are asking for your opinion on how much calls from correctional facilities should cost.

The Montana Public Service Commission believes some people are paying too much for calls placed using the help of an operator in city or county facilities.

The Commission capped rates at $1.16 per minute for calls using operator service providers (OSP) back in 2015.

For comparison, calls at state correctional facilities are capped at 10 cents per minute by a state law passed earlier this year.

The Commission invites interested persons to submit written comments addressing the proposed amendment of ARM 38.5.3403 pertaining to Operator Service Providers no later than July 3, 2017, either by mail or hand delivery to the Commission at 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT, 59620, or by email to psc_utilitycomment@mt.gov.

Comments can also be submitted using the PSC’s web-based comment form here. Go to “Comment on Proceedings”.