(NBC News) Tropical Storm Cindy pushed ashore along the Louisiana coast Thursday morning, delivering high winds, rough surf and heavy rain.

The system has been downgraded, but continues to cut a path of destruction as it moves to the northeast.

It’s the rain that defines this storm. Flooding is already a problem in dozens of communities, and before it’s over some areas could see a foot of water or more.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of avoiding high water,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned Wednesday ahead of Cindy’s arrival.

Thursday afternoon, a twister rattled nerves, and scattered debris in Fairfield, Ala. just outside of Birmingham.

The storm turned deadly in Alabama where a 10-year-old boy on vacation with his family was hit by debris thrown by a huge wave as it crashed against the shore.

“When the wave actually hit the timber it rolled the timber up on top of the child,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack

Cindy has also dumped 12-inches or more of rain in some of the hardest hit areas.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said, “Our rivers and our lakes are rising so wherever there is water our citizens need to be careful and cautious.”

Damage and debris stretches from Houston through the Florida panhandle.

Flooding continues to be an issue across the central gulf coast.

Communities across the strike-zone clean-up as the tropical system continues to push inland.

“We are certainly not out of the woods yet. It’s a long way from being over,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Millions in the path of the storm, bracing for what Cindy could bring next.

Forecasters warn the possibility of tornadoes and flooding rains will continue as the storm moves through the Southeast.