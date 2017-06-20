Happy Tuesday!

It’s the final day of spring, but temperatures are summery in the 70s and 80s, even a couple towns hitting the lower 90s. However, a deadly heat wave is hitting the southwest United States with temperatures in the 110s and 120s! Montana will not see this heat, in fact, a cold front will come through the state for the first day of summer. This front will trigger a few isolated thunderstorms this evening, but it’s primarily a dry cold front. What you will notice are cooler temperatures and a continuation of the wind. Wednesday, the first day of summer, will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds will gust upwards of 30mph-40mph. Fire danger will increase with the wind and low humidity. Thursday, temperatures will continue to cool. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s, with the higher mountains in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will also be mostly sunny, dry, and windy. So the fire danger will continue to creep up, even as the temperatures fall. Friday, a weak cold front will come down out of Canada with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers. Snow flakes could fly above 7,000′ in some of the mountains. The showers and the mountain snow will be light, so don’t expect a big storm. Highs on Friday will only be in the 50s and 60s, but 30s and 40s in the mountains. North winds will be between 10-20mph. Saturday will be cool as well, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A few showers or a thunderstorm will pop in the afternoon. Sunday, the sun will shine bright and temperatures will warm back up closer to average, in the 70s to around 80. 80s and a few 90s are possible early next week, before another cold front passes through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist