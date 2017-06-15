Happy Thursday!

Thanks again to everyone that shared pictures of Wednesday’s amazing Chinook arch sunset. That was amazing. Summer is right around the corner, and temperatures will be on the rise. There will continue to be a lot of cloud cover tonight and Friday, but there hasn’t been much in the way of rain or storms, yet. Friday’s cold front will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will again be in the 60s and 70s, with 50s in the mountains. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and wind will gust up to 30mph at times. Saturday, most of the showers and storms will have moved into the Dakotas, however, there will be a few very isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. The best chance of a shower would be over the mountains and in eastern Montana. Highs will be slightly be slightly below average, in the 60s and 70s again, 40s and 50s in the highest terrain. West winds will be blustery for all locations. Sunday, no showers and mostly sunny skies will reign supreme. Highs will be in the 70s for most locations, 50s and 60s in the mountains. West winds will be noticeable at 10-20mph. Monday and Tuesday, a big ridge of high pressure will build across the West, so all of the Rockies and Pacific will be warming up. Montana’s highs will climb into the 80s to around 90 both days. West winds will consistently reach 20-30mph gusts in the afternoons, so fire danger will be on the rise. Besides an isolated mountain storm on Tuesday, there doesn’t appear to be much moisture anytime soon.

Wednesday is the first day of summer, and a dry cold front will push down from Canada. Winds will be gusty, and temperatures will ease back into the 70s and 80s. Fire danger will be moderate. Cooler air, highs in the 60s and 70s with a few mountain showers and thunderstorms will move in on Thursday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist