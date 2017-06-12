HELENA – School is out, and that has many parents looking for summer activities for kids.

The good news for parents: there are plenty of options.

Monday marked the beginning of the Helena YMCA day camp.

Each weekday, elementary age kids can participate in activities like capture the flag and even use the YMCA’s pool.

The kids also receive free lunch through Helena Public Schools and Sodexo, which offer free meals at 11 locations around the city, one of the locations being near the YMCA’s day camp.

David Smith, the CEO at the Helena YMCA said, “This is the first day of summer for all of our youth activities. We’ve got about 80 kids here at day camp. They’re pretty excited for the week too.”

The YMCA also began its swimming lessons Monday.

Classes are offered twice a day Monday through Thursday and registration is available through the YMCA website.

Across from the YMCA in Memorial Park, Kay’s Kids offers a free youth summer recreation program.

The City of Helena partners with the Kay McKenna Youth Foundation to offer the program for kids between the ages of 6 and 13.

Registration is required, and there is a limit on how many children can participate in the program.

Kay’s Kids has three locations in Barney Park, Memorial Park and Lincoln Park.

State parks are another location parents are choosing to take their kids during the summer months.

Bike Walk Montana held an event Monday to encourage community members to get outside and bike or walk near Spring Meadow State Park.

“We try to encourage people of all ages to come out and enjoy the weather and be healthy and participate in activities that are easy for your body and keep you active in the summer,” Linley David, member coordinator for the group, said.

The group is hosting a small business scavenger hunt in Downtown Helena on June 17. For details, click here.

If your kids are looking to stay inside or spruce up a college application, the Lewis and Clark Library offers volunteer opportunities for teens.

Teens are invited to show up to the library on July 19 and August 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. to log volunteer hours as well as gain experience in the community.

For younger children, the library is offering a Hobbit Immersion Camp where kids from grades six to eight can join a summer reading program exploring the works of J. R. R. Tolkien.

Lewis and Clark Library’s Book Mobile will also be around town, including at the YMCA and Kay’s Kids locations.

Patricia Spencer, Public Information Officer with Lewis and Clark Library, said the programs are about more than just giving kids something to do.

“Particularly during the summer it’s important. In Montana, we don’t have yearlong school. Educators feel strongly that that dip in education skills occurs because of that,” Spencer said. “We really want to level that and be that bridge.”

For more information about the library’s programs, click here.