HELENA – Losing your eye sight can be a challenging and frightful experience for some. The Montana Association for the Blind puts on a summer camp type program annually, aimed at teaching the visually impaired life skills to make day to day tasks a little easier.

“Piece by piece, and you put the pieces together,” said Dave Raths, a student in the summer program, as he worked on his cedar chest and other wood working skills.

Raths cut, sanded and stained the beautiful chest; a labor of love for a piece of craftsmanship that he’ll never see.

“I lost mine due to an accident, and that was in 1985,” Raths explained. He’s been blind for over 30 years.

But thanks to Summer Orientation Program, he’s working on his trade once again.

“You see, this kind of helps me get back into it, I’m trying to set up a shop in my garage right now,” he said. “[It] gives me another chance with what I’ve got to use it more.”

Dave and the other students in the woodworking class are all using their sense of touch to feel their way around and create handcrafted items.

Using a table saw while blind might be the toughest thing for students to some, but for Dave, sight is not biggest hurdle.

“Just remembering how to do it the second time,” Rath said while laughing and almost accidentally spilling his can of wood stain.

Students in the four week program live in a dorm at Carroll College in Helena and can participate in a variety of classes.

Orientation and Mobility is just one example, which teaches students how to walk with their canes and cross streets. Other classes available for students include sewing, cooking and

crafting.

One important class offered teaches students with limited vision to read with the help of technology.

“This machine in front of you is called a DaVinci,” pointed out Judy Neely, a teacher at the program.

The DaVinci is a magnifying device that can zoom in on fonts to make it easier to read, and Neely said this device, “makes it possible for people with no vision to be able to read their mail at home, or anything else they want to.”

The student’s in Neely’s class Tuesday were tasked with finding a name in the phone book. A simple task for many, Neely said this can take her students hours.

The DaVinci also can read text aloud by capturing the font, processing the language and then brings the text alive.

Judy has been blind for her entire life and after going through this program as a student, she wanted to keep coming back so much, “I told them I would work for free if they would just let me be here.”

In another room of the Trinity Hall, Tabatha Soliz, who has also been blind her entire life, taught a student how to read and write, in braille.

“You’re getting your ‘e’s and ‘i’s mixed up,” Soliz said to her student as she ran her fingers across the raised dots on the paper.

Tabatha also taught her student how to write using a specialized braille typewriter, all while complimenting and critiquing.

While many life skills are taught during the annual event, Dave says there is ultimately one goal behind each lesson.

“We all need to be needed, and you’re not alone.”

People of all ages are welcome to attend the program. Jocelyn DeHass with the Montana Association for the Blind said it doesn’t matter how young or old someone is, as long as they are legally blind and are generally in good health, they are welcome to apply.

The Summer Orientation Program is free for students; made possible through donations and fundraisers.

If you or someone you know is interested in the program, click here to learn how to apply for the 2018 summer program.