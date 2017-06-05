Happy Monday!

A MAJOR warm-up is on tap for this week, with huge changes this weekend. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. Wind will be light from the east. Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will develop across the West, and temperatures will soar up into the 80s to around 90. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop over and near the western mountains late in the day. Thursday will likely be the warmest day so far this year for a lot of the state, with highs in the low and mid 90s. Isolated mountain thunderstorms will develop over and near the mountains in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the mountains will even warm to near 70 degrees above 8000′, so significant snowmelt will happen, leading to increasing running water in the streams, rivers, and creeks. Water will be running high, fast, and cold, so please be careful. Friday, a strong cold front will trigger strong to possibly severe storms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s ahead of the front. Some areas in eastern Montana like around Jordan could hit 100! The cold front will sweep through the state Friday night, with dramatic changes. Saturday will be much cooler, very windy, cloudy, with showers and even mountain snow. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s, but 30s and 40s above 6000′. Sunday will be similar, with windy conditions, clouds, showers, mountain snow, and highs only in the 50s and 60s. A steadier rain is possible up along the Hi-Line through most of Sunday. Temperatures will slowly moderate next week.

So be ready this weekend for MUCH colder conditions and even some mountain snow if you’re heading into the higher terrain.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist