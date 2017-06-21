Happy Summer!

The arrival of the new season has been nothing short of spectacular. Although wind gusts have frequently topped 30mph, sky conditions and temperatures have been beautiful. A series of weak fronts dropping out of Canada will move through over the next few days. A couple isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening near the Canadian border. Lows will be cooler, in the 40s. Thursday will have a few more clouds and showers, with an isolated thunderstorm for northern Montana up along the Hi-Line. Highs will be cooler, generally in the 60s and 70s. Northwest winds will still gust higher than 30mph. Thursday night, lows will dip into the 30s and 40s. Some mountain locations will bottom out in the 20s! A few areas of frost are likely in the normally colder spots. Some flakes will fly in the mountains of central Montana, and along the Continental Divide above 7000′. Friday, a few showers will mix in with the sun, and again a couple flakes may fly in the highest elevations. Highs will remain cool for summer, only in the 60s to around 70. Saturday, a few showers will linger along the Continental Divde, but most of the state will be mostly sunny. Highs will again stay in the 60s and low 70s. Saturday night will be another chilly summer night, with temperatures dipping into the 30s in some spots. Sunday, nice high pressure will move directly over the state with clear skies and warmer temperatures in the 70s to around 80. After a brief warmup into the 80s and 90s on Monday and Tuesday, another cooler airmass will drop highs into the 70s late next week as well.

Have a great day!

