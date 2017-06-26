HELENA – The topic of suicide is a subject that takes a heavy toll on families and communities, and it’s also something we find hard to talk about.

Coming up in July, the Lewis and Clark Library, along with the East Helena Suicide Prevention Coalition, East Helena Schools and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be hosting a pair of programs addressing what is fast becoming the largest health issue facing young people.

In the United States, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death for young Americans aged 10 to 44 years of age.

In 2014 42,773 people died by suicide.

“Talk Saves Lives”, Introduction to Suicide Prevention will be held Wednesday, July 19 at the Lewis and Clark library from 6 to 8 p.m. and again Thursday afternoon, July 20 at the East Helena Library from 3 to 5 p.m.

A viewing of the film “More than Sad: Teen Depression” will be held with a presentation from Joan Nye from the Montana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, along with a question and answer session.

Organizers hope to help everyone become comfortable with having a hard conversation that could save a life.

“Even if it’s a maybe a young person being able to walk up to a significant adult in their life and say, hey, I’m really struggling right now,” said Heather Dickenson, Teen Services Librarian at the Lewis and Clark Library. “Or if it’s better awareness for those significant adults, teachers, parents, community leaders to check in with a kid and say, how are you doing? In a way that’s meaningful.”

Experts say suicide impacts everyone. For every completed suicide, more than 100 people are affected by that death.

Montana consistently ranks among the top three states with the highest annual suicide rate.