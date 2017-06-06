(NBC) – A West Fargo, N.D. woman has reunited with her biological father after 28 years.

Leah Dalton was born in South Korea and adopted by a family in Breckenridge, Minn. Dalton said this re-connection would not have been possible without technology and hope.

“When we hugged I definitely didn’t want to let go, it just felt like a long time,” explained Dalton.

It’s been a long road for Dalton to hug her biological father, step mother and half-brother. They’re from Incheon, South Korea. She was adopted at 18 months and grew up in America after her father gave her up so she could have a better life.

“I’ve had a desire to connect but I never really did anything about it,” stated Dalton.

She learned months ago her biological father Jong Sung Kwon had been looking to reconnect with her and wrote a letter to the adoption group in Minnesota two years ago.

Dalton reached out to her father but it wasn’t that simple. The South Korean adoption agency would not give out her father’s contact information. She eventually used Facebook to track him down.

The next challenge was the language barrier.

Continue reading the story on NBC here.