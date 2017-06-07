MONTANA – U.S. Senator Jon Tester and Governor Steve Bullock announced on Wednesday that Montana will receive a total of $5.1 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs that support conservation, health, and legal services.

Tester discussed, President Trump’s proposed budget cut, in a press call earlier Wednesday. AmeriCorps could be affected by cuts to the Corporation for National and Community Service who funds the program. Proposed cuts could be up to 88 percent.

“While we always look for ways to cut wasteful spending and reduce our debt, we cannot do it on the backs of volunteers and services that build and strengthen Montana’s economy,” Tester said.

Tester also highlighted the benefits of AmeriCorps’ community service for the state’s economy – the focus of the program.

“AmeriCorps and the Montana projects they support are critically important to our state’s economy,” said Tester. “Montana is known as the Last Best Place and AmeriCorps plays an important role in keeping it that way.

“AmeriCorps members make a remarkable difference in the lives of our fellow Montanans and provide innovative solutions to some of our state’s most pressing challenges,” said Governor Bullock. “From improving and protecting our public lands, to ensuring the next generation has the opportunity to succeed, AmeriCorps and the ethic of service it cultivates is invaluable to the strength of our state.”

The breakdown of the grants is below:

$645,055 for Governor’s Office of Community Service – AmeriCorps Members will work with the Governor’s Office of Community Service to fulfill his three-year needs assessment plan for service, volunteerism and emergency preparedness.

$127,130 for FoodCorps Montana – 11 AmeriCorps members will connect children in public schools to healthy food through nutrition education, school garden construction and improved school lunch offerings.

$219,137 for Montana State Parks AmeriCorps – 21 AmeriCorps members will improve 400 acres of land and ten miles of trail, provide environmental education and respond to natural disasters.

$242,477 for Montana Energy Corps – 20 AmeriCorps members will provide weatherization and energy assistance services to low-income households and educate people in energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable practices.

$356,400 for Big Sky Watershed Corps – 27 AmeriCorps members will provide environmental stewardship services for northern Rocky Mountains headwaters, improving at-risk ecosystems and local watersheds.

$1,872,000 for Montana Conservation Corps – 313 AmeriCorps members will complete various conservation projects, including fuels reduction, weatherization, watershed restoration, fencing, habitat enrichment, trail work and more.

$268,500 for Justice for Montanans – 20 AmeriCorps members will expand access to civil legal information and services for low-to-moderate-income Montanans, recruit volunteers to educate, advise, and represent them in civil matters and engage in targeted community outreach and education campaigns.

In addition to the $3.7 million in grants, Tester and Bullock announced $1.4 million in education awards for AmeriCorps members. The members are given the money after they have completed their service to help pay for post-secondary education or pay down student loans.

There are over 400 AmeriCorps members currently serving in Montana.

