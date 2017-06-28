WASHINGTON – Montana’s U.S. Senator Jon Tester brought up Butte’s Berkeley Pit while questioning Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in Washington D.C. Tuesday and how a proposed $326 million in Superfund budget cuts would affect future cleanup.

“Butte, America, has a pit, a mile long, a mile wide that has been full of toxic water, high sulfuric acid, bad stuff, stuff so bad that multiple times geese have landed on that lake and they’re dead. Can you tell me how this budget, in the area of Superfund sites, meets your core mission?” Tester said during the hearing.

Pruitt assured Tester that his office will hold companies accountable for the cleanup. “There is substantial opportunity to go to those PRPs and say, ‘This is what the cleanup is going to be, here’s the timeline that’s going to take place, and you’re going to pay for it,’” Pruitt said.

“And I agree with that, that’s great, but what happens if they say, ‘sorry, we’re not going to agree to that? ” Tester asked.

Pruitt replied,“We’ll sue them.”

“OK, so it eventually ends up in court anyway,” Tester said.

Pruitt assured Tester that he will work with the Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee on Superfund issues.

“As we implement these changes to the Superfund program, if there are insufficient moneys and capital to achieve the objective that is important to the American people I will make you aware of that,” the EPA administrator said.

Tester added that the EPA needs to be more transparent with communities like Butte with Superfund sites.

“EPA goes into negotiations with these companies and you talk about working with the local community and the local community is never told what the hell is going on with these negotiations and they’re left out in the cold,” said Tester.

