EAST HELENA – Officials responded to a trailer on fire on Wylie Drive in the valley near East Helena Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported and fire officials said there was no threat to any of the structures or vehicles surrounding the trailer.

East Valley Fire Chief Dave Sammons said the owners were replacing a propane line in the trailer. Fire officials believe this was the most likely cause of the fire.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Sammons stressed that whenever you are doing propane work, call a professional, don’t try to do it yourself.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.

This is the second fire on Wylie drive in less than a week. A garage and two vehicles were destroyed in a fire Tuesday. Sammons confirmed that the fires were unrelated.