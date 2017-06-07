(NBC) President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will nominate Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s personal attorney, to replace ousted FBI Director James Comey.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

The selection of Wray comes a day before Comey’s highly anticipated hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss Russia’s alleged interference in last year’s presidential election.

In a briefing in Washington, Speaker Paul Ryan talked about President Trump’s pick to be the next FBI Director. He said Wray seems like the perfect person for the job.

“I don’t know the guy, but I’ve looked at his resume and he seems like the right person… seems like to me he’s the perfect kind of person. I thought we should have a career person take over the FBI, someone with a deep bench of experience and he certainly seems to fit that bill,” Ryan said.

Comey was abruptly fired last month while he was investigating Russian hacking and potential ties between members of the Trump campaign and Moscow.

