(NBC News) President Trump announced Thursday the United States will pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, the global agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The president left open the possibility of returning to the Paris Accord under more favorable terms.

“We’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that is fair, and if we can that’s great, if we can’t that’s fine,” Mr. Trump said.

The move fulfills a campaign promise, but divided even his closest advisors.

Story continues below



Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, had urged the president to stay in, while Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt advocated against the deal.

More than two dozen major companies joined environmental groups to lobby against the withdrawal.

Read more here.