HELENA – The woman who was involved in a hit and run crash on Tuesday on Highway 200 has died.

The woman’s death was confirmed on Thursday evening by Lewis & Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg, but her identity has not yet been released.

She was airlifted to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls after a pickup truck allegedly driven by Devon Scott Richie crashed into her car on Highway 200 west of Bowman’s Corner.

Richie was apprehended several hours later, and was charged on Wednesday with failing to render aid to the other driver, fleeing the scene, and failing to report the crash.

We will update you as we get more information.