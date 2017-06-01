TOWNSEND – Two Bozeman boaters are safe after their boat capsized on Canyon Ferry Reservoir during Thursday afternoon’s storms.

Paul Gentile, 37, and Mark Pence, 38, were on the lake near the Silos in a 16 foot catamaran sailboat Thursday morning and saw the storm roll through.

Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jamie Buck said the first call for help was made around 5:04 p.m. and the sheriff’s office, Broadwater Search and Rescue as well as an ambulance arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m.

Sergeant Buck said the search and rescue team had eyes on the two men during the rescue efforts. Both boaters were wearing wet suits and life vest when the boat capsized.

Story continues below



“These two were prepared, they did everything right,” Sgt. Buck said. “They stayed calm and it’s important to remember the weather is always changing.”

After Gentile and Pence were brought to shore, they were evaluated by medics and released. The boat washed ashore about a half mile away from the initial incident Pence was able to retrieve it.