HELENA – The Lewis and Clark National Forest Service announced on Thursday that Wednesday night two small grass and brush fires caused by lightening were reported in the Hunters Gulch area.

The fires were within the Gates the of Mountains Wilderness.

Fire officials reported one fore was estimated at one acre and the other was ¼ of an acre.

Both fires are at minimal activity as of Thursday morning.

Thursday’s fire conditions call for hot temperatures and some wind conditions that could reach the fires but cool temperatures are expected to bring heavy precipitation in the next few days.

Fire fighters will be monitoring the fires from a safe location due to the steep and rocky terrain of the area where the fires broke out.

The strategy could change as officials see fit.

The Hunters Gulch Trail #255 is closed because of fires and fire officials in the area. Smoke was visible in the area.

The York Volunteer Fire Department also aided assistance with the fire.

For the latest updates visit the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page.