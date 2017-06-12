SPRINGDALE, Ark. (NBC) – An allergy alert has prompted Tyson foods to recall about 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products.

The bread crumbs may contain milk, a potential allergen that is not declared on the labeling of the products.

The affected products were packaged on various dates between Aug. 17, 2016 and Jan. 14, 2017 and sold nationwide.

Tyson foods said there have been no confirmed cases of illnesses related to the recall.

Affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place where purchased.

